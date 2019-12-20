Shop on These Australian Brands This Week to Contribute to Relief Efforts for Bushfire Victims

Australia is fighting a massive bushfire crisis which has caused devastating damages to property and loss of lives. Over 13 million acres of land have been burnt down, 500 animals have died, and 23 people have lost their lives.

Recently, the international community launched an appeal to help bushfire victims. Comedian Celeste Barber raised over $32 million through a Facebook fundraiser. A host of other celebrities have stepped forward and appealed to the world to donate in various relief aids to help the Australian people.

Australian brands outlets have committed to donating a percentage of their proceeds this week to help the bushfire victims. Here are the top brands you can purchase to contribute to the relief efforts:

Alex Perry

The brand is donating 100% of its proceeds from January 5-11 to the NSW Rural Fire Service.

Camilla

This brand is contributing 10% of the sales made to the relief efforts.

Christopher Esber

This brand pledged to donate 100% of its proceeds this week to the NSW Rural Fire Service.

Frank Body

The brand is donating 100% of all its sales to relief efforts.

Jagger & Stone

The brand pledged to donate 50% of its sales to the Salvation Army Bushfire Disaster Appeal.

Kerrie Hess Illustration

Pledged to donate 100% of sales to WIRES Wildlife Rescue.

Add one of those brands in your cart to help someone in need. If you don’t need to add anything to your wardrobe but still want to donate, kindly send your donation to the various relief appeal organisations.