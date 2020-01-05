Fashion

Best Celebrity Snow Outfits Inspiration on Instagram

By Brenda Peterson / January 5, 2020

Although the holidays are over, you may still get a chance to head to the slopes before the winter season in Canada is over. Therefore, you may need to add a celebrity snow outfit inspiration to your winter wardrobe. You may shop on the quick takeaways or order a customized outfit before heading to your skiing, snowboarding, or snow-shoeing activities.

Here is a list of the best celebrity snow outfits for your winter wardrobe:

Sofia Richie

You will get an outfit with vivid prints with a guaranteed showstopper when matched with a snowy white backdrop.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6y5pqkpcwD/?utm_source=ig_embed

Tracee Ellis Ross

Your moon boots would match your jacket in a bold neon hue resembling Tracee’s stylish playbook.

Kylie Jenner

Put on oversized silhouettes for your winter activities.

View this post on Instagram

baby it’s cold outside

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Kate Bosworth

Match the beanie and the puffer to create an outstanding match.

View this post on Instagram

SATURDAY KICK BACK

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on

Vanessa Hudgens

Combine several accessories to create a monochromatic color pop.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6qGFOmhYTK/

Rebel Wilson

Put on a velvet-look finish to create a textural outfit theme.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6UGeyKpdPL/

Emily Didanto

Put on a velvet bubble of your colour of choice.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B50_01oBxTi/

Priyanka Chopra

Put on a fluffy kit dress, boots, and a headband.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6hercWpaiK

Ashley Simpson & Evan Ross

Put on velvet outfits for the slope ride.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6tq2etJRd5/?utm_source=ig_embed

Kaitlyn Dever

Wear a channel when in doubt.

View this post on Instagram

Day 1 ❤️ #chanelinaspen @chanelofficial ❤️

A post shared by Kaitlyn Dever (@kaitlyndever) on

The Hadid Family

Go the Hadid Family way.

Do not forget to carry along some pyjamas.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6hDBM0gVyA/?utm_source=ig_embed

Tags: ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *