Drake Launches Own Cannabis Brand

A few days ago, a Toronto-based website, blogTO, reported that people in the city were receiving flowers from Drake in the expectation of a new business that was launched today. The venture was a cannabis company.

The Rolling Stone magazine reported that the award-winning singer teamed up with Canopy Growth Company. The merger was renamed to More Life Growth Company.

The company was named after Drake’s 2017 mixtape with its operation based in Toronto and a production facility in Scarborough, Ontario. The company is now a fully licenced producer and wellness corporation.

A press release statement from the launch stated that the company would deal with wellness, discovery, and overall personal growth. The statement further reveals that the company is hoping to create connections and shared experiences across the globe.

According to the Canadian trademarks database, More Life will be selling cannabis products and accessories, oral vaporisers for smoking, apparels and footwear, herbal teas, and rolling papers.