All You Need to Know About Brow Lamination

Brow lamination is the latest brow maintenance trend in 2020. This is because it gives you worthy brows with no downtime and zero permanent commitment.

You may have seen several posts praising this new service. The owner of Rebel + Beauty salon in Toronto, Olga Onulov, gives her insight about brow lamination during a recent interview.

Brow lamination involves a brow relaxer that you can use to comb the brows upwards or sideways and let them stay up. You cover little gaps and holes in the brows to achieve an impressive fluffy look.

The hairs are glued in the desired direction, and there are two different solutions added. One is for softening while the other is for allowing it to set.

The brows will be malleable after treatment, and therefore, they can be easily combed in any direction in spite of the gluing.

Is Brow Lamination an Alternative to Microblading?

It is a different solution because it is not as permanent as microblading. On average, it will last for about 5-8 weeks, depending on the hair consistency.