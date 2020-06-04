Baseball Fashion Breakthrough in the Entertainment Industry

For the first time, Major League Baseball was held in the United Kingdom in 2019. According to BaseballBible.net, Besides Europe, MLB has also ventured into Japan and Australia.

It is an indication that the American-based sport is displaying its distinctive appeal worldwide. The United Kingdom fans will now get a chance to see the players live. Over the years, these staunch fans have been supporting the players while they are miles away.

Baseball Fashion

However, of importance to note is the influence of baseball fashion in the entertainment industry. This baseball aesthetic has influenced the fashion streets in many European countries.

MLB clothing linked to certain teams is now becoming a way of showing an affinity for the teams. The fans put on jerseys and caps to show their support for certain teams. This has become the culture on the streets in many cities.

This has facilitated the entry of baseball into the mainstream culture. Baseball is now in the public domain as the clothing creates awareness about the game. The fashion also promotes interest and pride in the game.

Influence in the Entertainment Industry

As the popularity of the game continues to rise, MLB clothing has greatly influenced the fashion culture. It has become a part of people’s lifestyles. Team’s logos and names inspire fashion designs.

BLB inspired products are now being displayed in the music industry as well. Music artists and their fans put on jerseys bearing the names of particular teams.

Rapper Eminem is one of the highest-selling artists in Hollywood. He recently shot a music video for his single “Beautiful” in an unexpected location. The video was shot in the Tigers stadium, where he was surrounded by a group of youthful fans in jerseys.

During Rihanna’s Monster Tour in 2014, Detroit Tigers gave Marshal Mathers a special jersey dubbed “Mathers 8.” In 2018, shirts with a trademark of reversed “E” were released to the public.

Eminem is among the many artists who have shown their affection for sports teams and clothing. By standing in the stadium and allowing his name to be printed on jerseys, he indicated how sport’s clothing had been incorporated in the entertainment industry.

Drake has a close working relationship with the Blue Jays. In 2013, he signed an agreement with the team to release limited-edition caps that featured his famous OVO Owl logo. Besides, he used the Blue Jays image in his 1993 track, “Back to Back.”

Rapper Tracey AJ has been closely collaborating with Los Angeles Dodgers. In 2018, Tracey donned the team’s jersey while shooting his music video of his famous track “Butterflies.”

Sportswear is now prominent in the music and entertainment industry. Jay-Z is one of the Hollywood celebrities who have donned jerseys of several different clubs. He has severally been seen donning Los Angeles Angels and Chicago Cubs jerseys.

Final Thought

With the world of sport and entertainment growing each day, the collaboration between the two is impressive. Baseball fashion has been incorporated in the entertainment industry. Artists and fans have embraced this culture as they sport jerseys and caps from different sporting teams. This fashion breakthrough in the entertainment industry is good for sports development.