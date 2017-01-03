DEVOTED (Trailer)

<a href="http://www.vimeo.com/191168089">http://www.vimeo.com/191168089</a>

Here is the trailer of the future video documentary DEVOTED featuring :

Giovanni Reda, Trent Evans, Tony Vitello, Michael Burnett, Eric Swisher, Mark Whiteley, Brad Staba, Guy Mariano, Mike Mo, Steve Berra, Patrick O’Dell, Dave Swift, Jaime Owens, Skin Phillips, Kevin Marks, Dave Chami, Ando, Ryan Clements, Josh Stewart, Masafumi Kajitani, Benjamin Deberdt,Templeton Elliott, Al Boglio, Peter Smolik, Paul Schmitt, Chad Muska, Dave Carnie, Josh Friedberg, Keith Hufnagel, Mackenzie Eisenhour, Mike Blabac, Lance Mountain, Marc Johnson, PJ Ladd, Remy Stratton, Mike Kershnar, Alex Irvine, Mikko Kempas, Sami Valikangas, Trent Fahey, Roland Hoogwater, Oliver Percovich.

The video premiere will be released in June 2017 in Los Angeles at Silent Theatre (Fairfax Ave).

Directed and filmed by Lucas Beaufort.

For more details / the-lbproject.com