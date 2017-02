Gilbert Crockett Pro 2

Launching worldwide this Saturday, February 11, Vans reveals the latest breakthrough in performance skate footwear to introduce the second signature pro model from Vans team rider, Gilbert Crockett. Unlike any other, the all-new Crockett Pro 2 is a union of craft and science, upholding Vans’ revolutionary Wafflecup bottom unit construction, improved fit, and fully-fused Duracap upper reinforcements.

Visit http://www.vans.com/crockett for more infos.