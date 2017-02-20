Vans Sk8-Hi Series – Toronto

Aimee and I went to the Skate Loft yesterday to skate the mini ramp and check out the beautiful organized chaos that is the Vans Sk8-Hi contest. We could not stay until the end because Aimee was working early the next day and had a long drive back home, but here are some photos I managed to shoot.

Bailey

 

Chad Wilson

 

Jayden Bono, backside 180 switch 5-0

 

Don’t know the name of the kick back tail guy but he ripped.

 

Zack Ferguson

 

Third time’s a charm?

 

 

Lee Yankou

 

Jay Brown

 

 

 

