Vans Sk8-Hi Series – Toronto

Aimee and I went to the Skate Loft yesterday to skate the mini ramp and check out the beautiful organized chaos that is the Vans Sk8-Hi contest. We could not stay until the end because Aimee was working early the next day and had a long drive back home, but here are some photos I managed to shoot.

Bailey

Chad Wilson

Jayden Bono, backside 180 switch 5-0

Don’t know the name of the kick back tail guy but he ripped.

Zack Ferguson

Third time’s a charm?

Lee Yankou

Jay Brown