White Men Can’t Skate

Publié par le 3 Fév 2017 | Catégorie(s): Vidéos | 0 commentaire

In conjunction with Black History Month, Mehrathon has put together an edit called « White Men Can’t Skate » featuring some of the worlds most stylish and iconic Black skateboarders. Edit by the ultra-talented Eric Lebeau

