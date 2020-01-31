Latest Beauty News

Beauty Lifestyle

All You Need to Know About Brow Lamination

By Brenda Peterson / January 31, 2020

Brow lamination is the latest brow maintenance trend in 2020. This is because it gives

5 Workout and Fitness Trends for 2020
Beauty/Lifestyle

5 Workout and Fitness Trends for 2020

By Brenda Peterson / January 31, 2020
Korean Beauty Brand Innisfree Opens its First Store in Canada
Beauty

Korean Beauty Brand Innisfree Opens its First Store in Canada

By Brenda Peterson / January 10, 2020

Important News

Baseball Fashion

Baseball Fashion Breakthrough in the Entertainment Industry

For the first time, Major League Baseball was held in the United Kingdom in 2019. According to BaseballBible.net, Besides Europe, MLB has also ventured into Japan and Australia. It is an indication that the American-based sport is displaying its distinctive appeal worldwide. The United Kingdom fans will now get a chance to see the players live. Over the years, these staunch fans have been supporting the players while they are miles away. Baseball Fashion However, of importance to note is the influence of baseball fashion in the entertainment industry. This …
Read More
Insta-Famous ByCHLOE Restaurant Opens its Doors in Toronto

Insta-Famous ByCHLOE Restaurant Opens its Doors in Toronto

The all-day vegan restaurant opened its door in Yorkdale Mall in Toronto. The Insta-famous food chain, recommended by the experts, ByCHLOE, opened in New York’s West Village in 2015, and since then, it has extended its branches to London, Boston, Los Angeles, Providence, and now Toronto. ByCHLOE’s co-founder, Samantha Wasser, revealed that many people had requested them to open a branch in Canada. She went ahead to say that the team was closely looking at their follower base and keeping an eye on the growing vegan market in Toronto until …
Read More
How Often Should Jeans Be Cleaned?

How Often Should Jeans Be Cleaned?

The answer will shock you. There is a likelihood that you have never thought or bothered to know how often you should clean your jeans.  Many people in Canada re-wear their pair of jeans without caring that they’re hitting deep winter. The dyes used to colour the denim, the toxic chemicals used in production, and the millions of litres of water used to produce a single pair have a lot of negative impacts on the environment and your wardrobe. Stephen Leahy affirmed that it takes 7600 litres to produce a …
Read More
Designing a custom T-Shirt

Best Software for Designing a custom T-Shirt

A first-time t-shirt designer is always worried about the best software to use. Even qualified custom hoodies designers have countless queries based on T-shirt design this is probably because this field keeps on improving as technology improves. In this article, we will look at the top software programs for designing a custom t-shirt. You can also choose to look through various websites for the best budget option for free t-shirt design software. ·        Adobe Illustrator Adobe Illustrator is usually part of the adobe suite. It is a software …
Read More
Drake Launches Own Cannabis Brand

Drake Launches Own Cannabis Brand

A few days ago, a Toronto-based website, blogTO, reported that people in the city were receiving flowers from Drake in the expectation of a new business that was launched today. The Rolling Stone magazine reported that the award-winning singer teamed up with Canopy Growth Company. The merger was renamed to More Life Growth Company. The company was named after Drake’s 2017 mixtape with its operation based in Toronto and a production facility in Scarborough, Ontario. The company is now a fully licenced producer and wellness corporation. A press release statement …
Read More

Lifestyle Tips

Baseball Fashion Breakthrough in the Entertainment Industry
Lifestyle

Baseball Fashion Breakthrough in the Entertainment Industry

By Brenda Peterson / June 4, 2020

For the first time, Major League Baseball was held in the United Kingdom in 2019. According to BaseballBible.net, Besides Europe,...

All You Need to Know About Brow Lamination
Beauty/Lifestyle

All You Need to Know About Brow Lamination

By Brenda Peterson / January 31, 2020

Brow lamination is the latest brow maintenance trend in 2020. This is because it gives you worthy brows with no...

5 Workout and Fitness Trends for 2020
Beauty/Lifestyle

5 Workout and Fitness Trends for 2020

By Brenda Peterson / January 31, 2020

With 2019 gone and memories fading away, there is renewed interest in adopting new fitness and workout trends for the...

Insta-Famous ByCHLOE Restaurant Opens its Doors in Toronto
Lifestyle

Insta-Famous ByCHLOE Restaurant Opens its Doors in Toronto

By Brenda Peterson / January 31, 2020

The all-day vegan restaurant opened its door in Yorkdale Mall in Toronto. The Insta-famous food chain, recommended by the experts,...

Drake Launches Own Cannabis Brand
Lifestyle

Drake Launches Own Cannabis Brand

By Brenda Peterson / January 10, 2020

A few days ago, a Toronto-based website, blogTO, reported that people in the city were receiving flowers from Drake in...