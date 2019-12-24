A Simplified Guide to Staying Healthy During the Holiday Season

We are in the holiday season, and that means unwinding for a few days to catch up with loved ones. Some people indulge in decadent feasts which often brings shame and stress.

That said, here are the simple tips to guide you during the holiday season to ensure you enjoy the most wonderful time of the year:

Try to Enjoy Your Food

Traditionally, people tend to feed on high carbohydrates and heavy-sugar foods during Christmas. However, it would be best if you avoid them now. Toronto-based dietician Abby Langer advises that you should not put pressure on yourself in following a strict diet or avoiding certain foods.

Langer recommends that you familiarise yourself with the menu before loading your plate in family feasts. By doing this, you will quickly pick out the food that you love and pass up on what you don’t like.

Adhere to a Fool-Proof Workout

According to Health Canada, an adult should exercise for at least 150 minutes per week which means 20 minutes per day.

You don’t need a fitness studio to exercise if you travel upcountry. You can hop on a treadmill for a brisk walk or pack compact equipment for tossing in your weekender.

Ensure You Breathe and Take a Rest

Holidays are full of activities like last-minute shopping which can be stressful and can affect your mental and physical well-being. It is, therefore, important to set aside some personal time to catch a breath and rest.

Create some time for meditation because it has some health benefits such as lowering blood pressures and improving sleep. Meditation will also help you remain calm throughout the day.