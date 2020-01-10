Korean Beauty Brand Innisfree Opens its First Store in Canada

There is no doubt that the entire world has embraced K-beauty brands these past few years. K-beauty products are mainly for moisture and skin health improvement as they leave you with glowing skin which requires little or even no makeup at all.

Today, one of the popular Korean beauty brands is making its entry in Canada. Innisfree is making its debut by opening its doors in Yorkdale Mall in Toronto.

The spacious flagship store will be housing its entire line of products and a Toronto exclusive discovery set of Green Tea Seed for $35.

In the store, you can shop for the Intensive Hydrating Cream, Intensive Hydrating Serum, and Intensive Eye Hydrating cream among other products. If you are lucky to be among the first 200 buyers today, you will get a special surprise.

The brand’s manager for Canada, Min-Chui Shin, invited customers to purchase the beauty products that fit their lifestyle. The brand exclusively sources its ingredients from Jeju Island which has the ideal climate for growing superfoods.

For the first time in Canada, the brand is simultaneously launching its Velvet Cover foundation to coincide with the store’s opening.