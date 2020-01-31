5 Workout and Fitness Trends for 2020

With 2019 gone and memories fading away, there is renewed interest in adopting new fitness and workout trends for the year.

Without further ado, here are the top 5 fitness trends in Canada for the year 2020:

Wearables

Wearable fitness trackers are poised to be the most significant fitness trend for the year, according to the annual survey by the American Journal of Sports Medicine. This is not a surprise because the market estimates are reported to be $27 billion by 2022.

Strength Training

Researchers at Harvard have found that strength training is a crucial fitness activity because it will help you perform many tasks better even in old age.

According to ClassPass, strength training was the most popular in 2019, and so it will most likely be the leading fitness activity in 2020.

Megaformer Workouts

Megaformer Pilates workouts increased by 40% in 2019 in the USA. In Canada, the blissful Megaformer workouts are available in Ottawa, Vancouver, Montreal, and Toronto.

Versaclimber

This climbing machine will build your endurance and stamina. Training classes incorporate stall bar exercises, MIIT movements, and work on the Versaclimber.

Mindfulness Meditation

Meditation was listed as the number one wellness activity in 2019, and therefore it will not die any soon in 2020. There are several modern meditation studios in Canada.